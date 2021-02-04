Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Decreases By 19.0%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

TOSBF opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

