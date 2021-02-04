Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Decreases By 17.2%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 155.6% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

