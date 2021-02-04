Short Interest in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Declines By 14.7%

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,550 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,997,000 after acquiring an additional 365,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,075,000 after acquiring an additional 131,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

