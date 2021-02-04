Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Short Interest Update

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of SHWDY stock remained flat at $$21.39 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Showa Denko K.K. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol and ester resin, etc.

