Siebert Williams Shank Reaffirms Hold Rating for QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Siebert Williams Shank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price points to a potential downside of 68.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.

NYSE QEP opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 607,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 403,666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,738,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

