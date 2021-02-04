Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Silicom by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the third quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILC stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. Silicom has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $317.97 million, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

