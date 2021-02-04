Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.70-0.80 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average is $111.94. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $144.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,448 shares of company stock worth $1,266,490. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

