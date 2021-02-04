Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.59% from the stock’s current price.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of SIMO traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.95. 94,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,441. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.02.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 131,733 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

