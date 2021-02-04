Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.91. 124,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.02.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIMO. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.