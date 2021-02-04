Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $72.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 116,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,441. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.