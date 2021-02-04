SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SILV shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

