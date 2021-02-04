Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Raised to $135.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SI. Wedbush began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of SI stock opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $113.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,431,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,729,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.