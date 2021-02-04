Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Gap Up to $7.44

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $8.45. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 20,960 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 192.42% and a negative net margin of 186.24%.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.