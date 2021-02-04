SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.66. 209,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,245. SiTime has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $143.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $104,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,303,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 1,574 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $130,342.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,034,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,861. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.