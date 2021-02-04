SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SJW Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.12.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.23 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SJW Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SJW Group news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $36,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.