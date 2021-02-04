Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 9667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

