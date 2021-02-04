SLM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 23,940 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 715% compared to the average volume of 2,939 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SLM by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.08 on Thursday. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

