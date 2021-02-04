SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given “Buy” Rating at Siebert Williams Shank

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Shares of SM opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 456,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

