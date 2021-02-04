Small Love Potion (SLP) Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $354,316.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00141039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 151.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00103230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00062698 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00238819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00039699 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity.

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

