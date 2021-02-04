Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

SWBI opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $949.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock worth $402,320. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

