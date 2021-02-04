SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNCAF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

