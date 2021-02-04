Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $438.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $129,480. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 69.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

