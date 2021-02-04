Soliton, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Soliton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.95). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Soliton stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLY. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Soliton by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Soliton by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Soliton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Soliton by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Soliton by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

