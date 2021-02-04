Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sonos traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 59183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $1,693,552.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,419.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 763,612 shares of company stock worth $16,963,210. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -119.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

