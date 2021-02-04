Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 768,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.40. 12,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $81.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

