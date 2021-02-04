Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Short Interest Down 14.9% in January

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,110,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 54,200,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE SWN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.09. 14,201,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,090,590. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 566,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,470 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 90.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 280,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 780,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 100,933 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.