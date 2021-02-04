S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lessened by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $324.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

