SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Trading 6.2% Higher

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.55. 494,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 597,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.35%.

About SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.