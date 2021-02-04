SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF worth $17,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 168.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of TOTL stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $49.14. 4,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,798. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

