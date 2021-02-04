SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $17,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,533.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,564.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 187,887 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 160,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,079,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.