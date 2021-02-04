SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Trading Down 0.2%

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.90 and last traded at $77.92. Approximately 5,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 16,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:KCE)

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

