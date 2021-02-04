Sphere Price Up 71.9% This Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Sphere has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $7,618.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 71.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,135.37 or 1.00046941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042394 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

