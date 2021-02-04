Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. Spire also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of Spire stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 349,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,023. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.