Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.09. Spire also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.02. 349,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,023. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

