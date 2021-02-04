Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Spire’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Spire updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 391,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,023. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

