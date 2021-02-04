Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. Spire shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 16,600 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Spire Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

