Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading 8.3% Higher

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.64. 3,428,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,964,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

SPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 30,544 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,168.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

