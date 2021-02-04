Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.30.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.11. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

