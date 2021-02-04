Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Up 21.1% in January

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 36.3% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 65,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $761.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

