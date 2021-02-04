SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPX FLOW worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 142,681 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLOW. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of FLOW traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

