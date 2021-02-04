Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.45. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.33 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Square Enix will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

