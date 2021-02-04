Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Square were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,575,587 shares of company stock worth $333,839,466 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $227.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.89 and its 200-day moving average is $181.82. The stock has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.82, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

