SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after acquiring an additional 816,826 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,332,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 52,085 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.