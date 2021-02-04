SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 2,540,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,978,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. SSR Mining’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

