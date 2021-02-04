Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) Shares Gap Down to $55.95

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.95, but opened at $54.00. Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) shares last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 352,106 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.10.

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) Company Profile (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.