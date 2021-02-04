Standard Chartered (LON:STAB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.37

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $122.37 and traded as high as $126.50. Standard Chartered shares last traded at $126.50, with a volume of 25,000 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.37.

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

