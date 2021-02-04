Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI) Announces GBX 0.71 Dividend

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SLI stock opened at GBX 60.40 ($0.79) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.22. The company has a market cap of £245.74 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 96.53 ($1.26).

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

