Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$49.00 to C$53.00. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) traded as high as C$49.79 and last traded at C$49.29, with a volume of 335353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.93.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.78.

In other Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.43. The stock has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.17.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$916.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$958.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

