State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 192,300 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $35,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,935,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 453,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $31,147,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,022 shares of company stock worth $7,699,482. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

