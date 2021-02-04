State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 433,900 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $81,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 159,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

